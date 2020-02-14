Two held for trafficking in Carenage: 18 V'zuelans detained

Two men, a Venezuelan and a Trinidadian, were detained in relation to 18 Venezuelans being found at an apartment in Carenage on Friday morning.

Police said members of the Western Division and the Defence Force carried out an early-morning exercise at Big Yard, Carenage, between 2 am and 7 am which led to the discovery of the migrants.

Among the Venezuelans, were ten men, six women, a 15-year-old boy and a two-month-old girl.

Two men, a 32-year-old Venezuelan and a 44-year-old El Socorro man were detained by police.

They were both taken to the Four Roads police station where they were interviewed by members of the Counter Trafficking Unit.

The Venezuelans were handed over to the Immigration Division.

At the beginning of the exercise, police went to Smith's Boat Yard, Carenage, where a Venezuelan boat escaped police by speeding off into open waters.