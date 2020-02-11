Caledonia look to climb to second spot

Police FC J’deem Parris (R) duels Morvant/Caledonia’s Parnell Schultz for the ball during the TT Pro League match between Morvant/Caledonia United and Police FC at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. The game ended 2-2. - Daniel Prentice/CA-Images

MORVANT CALEDONIA United will be looking to climb to second spot on the TT Pro League standings when they take on San Juan Jabloteh in a Round Two Match Day Three fixture on Tuesday at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, from 6 pm.

Caledonia are currently fourth on the 11-team standings with 18 points, eight behind leaders Defence Force. However, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (20) and third-placed Police (19) are inactive this week, and the door is open for Caledonia to move two spots, with victory over the inconsistent Jabloteh outfit.

There will be a pair of games on Wednesday. Former champions Central FC and W Connection will square off at the Ato Boldon Stadium from 6 pm, while Point Fortin Civic will host AC Port of Spain at the Mahaica Oval from 7 pm.

Round Two Match Day Two Results –

Friday (at Ato Boldon Stadium) –

CENTRAL FC (3) – Akim Armstrong 11th; Che Benny 61st, 72nd vs SAN JUAN JABLOTEH (1) – Justin Araujo-Wilson 5th.

POLICE FC (2) – Juma Clarence 10th; Kareem Freitas 58th vs MORVANT CALEDONIA UNITED (2) – Tev Lawrence 62nd, 83rd.

Sunday –

At Larry Gomes Stadium –

AC PORT OF SPAIN (2) – John-Paul Rochford 45th; Sedale McLean 73rd vs TERMINIX LA HORQUETTA RANGERS (2) – Tyrone Charles 2nd; Aikim Andrews 87th.

At Ato Boldon Stadium –

W CONNECTION (2) – Kurt Frederick 12th; Jevaughn Humphrey 81st vs POINT FORTIN CIVIC (1) – Daniel Diaz 71st.

CUNUPIA FC (2) – Kevon Woodley 50th, 70th vs CLUB SANDO (1) – Shaqkeem Joseph 53rd.