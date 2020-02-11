Caledonia look to climb to second spot
MORVANT CALEDONIA United will be looking to climb to second spot on the TT Pro League standings when they take on San Juan Jabloteh in a Round Two Match Day Three fixture on Tuesday at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, from 6 pm.
Caledonia are currently fourth on the 11-team standings with 18 points, eight behind leaders Defence Force. However, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (20) and third-placed Police (19) are inactive this week, and the door is open for Caledonia to move two spots, with victory over the inconsistent Jabloteh outfit.
There will be a pair of games on Wednesday. Former champions Central FC and W Connection will square off at the Ato Boldon Stadium from 6 pm, while Point Fortin Civic will host AC Port of Spain at the Mahaica Oval from 7 pm.
Round Two Match Day Two Results –
Friday (at Ato Boldon Stadium) –
CENTRAL FC (3) – Akim Armstrong 11th; Che Benny 61st, 72nd vs SAN JUAN JABLOTEH (1) – Justin Araujo-Wilson 5th.
POLICE FC (2) – Juma Clarence 10th; Kareem Freitas 58th vs MORVANT CALEDONIA UNITED (2) – Tev Lawrence 62nd, 83rd.
Sunday –
At Larry Gomes Stadium –
AC PORT OF SPAIN (2) – John-Paul Rochford 45th; Sedale McLean 73rd vs TERMINIX LA HORQUETTA RANGERS (2) – Tyrone Charles 2nd; Aikim Andrews 87th.
At Ato Boldon Stadium –
W CONNECTION (2) – Kurt Frederick 12th; Jevaughn Humphrey 81st vs POINT FORTIN CIVIC (1) – Daniel Diaz 71st.
CUNUPIA FC (2) – Kevon Woodley 50th, 70th vs CLUB SANDO (1) – Shaqkeem Joseph 53rd.
