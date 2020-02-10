Kanhai, Roberts or Sobers will do it for me

THE EDITOR: Credit must be given to the West Indies selectors for their foresight and bold thinking in naming Kieron Pollard as the white ball captain in preparation for this year’s T20 world cricket finals.

The recognition that our team was just not good enough to take on the might of India, Australia and the rest was critical to the shake-up that was long overdue.

Strong and disciplined leadership would encourage melding of players of experience with the young talent and those previously sidelined to all come together in one unifying force that would give us a real chance of retaining the T20 crown.

Spare a thought though for the unfortunate opposition UNC that is preparing for the next general election with a totally different method.

Instead of putting in new, disciplined leadership to inspire hope to motivate and bring together all groups opposed to the ruling PNM to ensure victory, it prefers to remain with the same leader and its supporting crew.

Supporters claim that recent efforts to bring in diverse new blood is evidence that the UNC is willing to change while the wags counter that putting new, inexperienced individuals without stature in an ill-disciplined organisation with poor work ethic without proper leadership cannot provide victory.

My personal view as a voter in San Fernando West is that as long as the UNC continues with its insular, visionless stance, no Kanhai, Roberts or Sobers will make me go out and vote.

S PERSAD

San Fernando