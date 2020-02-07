Assault rifle seized, 8 held in 'Fantastic Friday' exercises

A Sig Sauer assault rifle and two magazines filled with 5.56 mm ammunition seized by police in Beetham Gardens early Friday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A series of early morning raids, dubbed by police as "Fantastic Friday", in several areas of east Port of Spain and Sea Lots, led to the arrest of eight men and seizure of an assault rifle and a quantity of ammunition.

Police said the exercise began at around 1.30 am and ended at 8 am on Friday and involved members of the Inter Agency Task Force, Besson Street Police Station, Belmont Operations Team, Court and Process Unit and the Special Branch.

Two men were arrested for outstanding warrants at Picton Street, Newtown while the remaining six were held at Belmont and Gonzales. During the exercise police went to an abandoned lot at 17th Street, Beetham Gardens where they found a Sig Sauer assault rifle with two magazines containing of 5.56 mm ammunition. Police then went to Sea Lots where 33 rounds of ammunition were also found.