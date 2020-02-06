5 held for cocaine, camouflage

Five packets of cocaine seized by police from a house in Chaguanas on Wednesday night PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - Shane Superville

Police seized cocaine, camouflage clothing and other illegal items at a house in Chaguanas on Wednesday night.

Police said members of the Central Division Task Force led by Snr Supt Hunte, Supt Mystar, ASP Smith and Insp Jordan searched a house at Maraj Street, Chaguanas, where they found five packets of cocaine.

They also found a bulletproof vest, a pair of camouflage pants and two masks.

They arrested five people at the house and took them to the Chaguanas Police Station for questioning.

Police then went to an abandoned lot on Commonwealth Drive, Nelson Street, Freeport, where they found a Smith and Wesson revolver and a bullet.

No one was held in relation to that find.