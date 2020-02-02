The value of time

“If you want to be regarded as a valuer of life, then first value time.”

― Oscar Auliq-Ice, American writer and businessman.

"Any time is Trini time" is one of the few aspects of TT culture that I absolutely hate. I have always been Ms Punctual, which has turned out to simultaneously be one of my greatest strengths and weakness. If I'm required to be somewhere at 10 am, you can bet I'll be there by 9:45 and usually have to wait for whomever I'm meeting with to show up. I just don't know how to be late ― a trait my son certainly did not inherit. Yet he is always complaining when he is late for school.

Culture plays a major role in placing value on time, and according to Professor Erin Meyer in her book The Culture Map: Breaking Through the Invisible Boundaries of Global Business, a study that analyses how national cultural differences impact business, time across cultures can either "linear" or "flexible". Meyer is a senior affiliate professor in the Organisational Behaviour department at graduate business school, INSEAD and specialises in the field of cross-cultural management, intercultural negotiations, and multi-cultural leadership. She said the Germans and the Swiss are on the linear end of the spectrum because they consider punctuality and structure to be paramount. TT, as far as I can see, falls right smack on the flexible end because, you know, it's culturally acceptable to get to work late and leave early, or show up at an event at 5:30 pm, although the start time was 1 pm.

I hate it when people waste my time so I always try to avoid wasting people's time. But because I also like being realistic, I know it's a habit that I can't change in people. I do, however, have the power to teach my son about the importance and benefits of punctuality and proper time management even if he is not genetically inclined.

A child who learns and understands the importance of time management and punctuality are more likely to achieve success faster, but Professor Meyer warns that sticking religiously to one or the other may not always be in their best interest.

"Both ways of relating to time has its own benefits, and the key for our children is to find a healthy balance between the two. If we adhere too much to the linear concept of time, we risk becoming inflexible and incapable of responding to unforeseen situations. On the other hand, if we lean towards the flexible mode, we run the risk of becoming unproductive and incapable of following structure."

Punctuality

Punctuality is one of the building blocks of discipline, which we all know is an essential part of life. Punctuality gives me a sense that I'm in control, builds my self confidence because it allows me extra time to prepare for whatever I'm early for, and it assures me that I haven't missed out on anything. I get the same vibe from #1son when he is early for anything.

"Children who understand the value of punctuality and attend school on time, get better grades and enjoy a greater sense of well-being and confidence. Toddlers whose parents know time management and its importance, experience a sense of ease and predictability in early life. This helps in shaping their view of the world. They perceive the world as a stable and safe place. Teenagers with a grasp of importance of punctuality in life tend to be more goal-oriented and successful in multiple areas. Their risk of developing mental disorders is also low, as they keep themselves busy, have long-term goals, and are more likely to exercise regularly," an article on parentcircle.com says.

Time management

Meanwhile, proper time management can be beneficial to everyone and is especially important for students, "as it plays a defining role in helping them prioritise their tasks. With proper time management, a student can plan his preparation for the exams and crack them successfully," the article continued.

And the good thing about this practice is that it is not limited to studies and can add value to other areas in life.

Among the benefits are getting things done in a timely manner; it decreases stress an anxiety; increases productivity; and allows you more time to do other things.

I won't lie, trying to teach an 11-year-old these habits is not an easy task, especially with all the distractions literally at his fingertips. But if I don't want my child to grow up to be a disorganised, always late young man, I have to keep at it. There are a few strategies I encourage him to use that have been quite helpful.

Make a to-do list

Using visual schedules help develop time management and organisational skills. We write down a daily schedule so we both know what to expect. But although writing it down makes it concrete, it is certainly not set in stone and can easily be revised to facilitate the unexpected.

Build in margin

I give him a buffer by setting the clocks ahead by about ten minutes to give him some extra time. It doesn't always work, but it does more often than not.

Get organised

I'm trying to get him to pre-organise his things so he won't have to take time to do it when it's time to leave the house in a hurry.

Allow blank space

When you have children it seems you're constantly rushing. Children, although the cause, should not have to stick to a schedule as rigid as yours. They should be allowed some unstructured time for doing fun things that children ought to be doing.