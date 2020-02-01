Where are police when students fight?

THE EDITOR: We rant and rave when fights among students take place on the school compound and we condemn the Ministry of Education.

Lately, the fights we are seeing are occurring in high traffic areas where there is an expectation there would be a police presence.

The police need to step up and treat with these fights and the students who engage in them. It is clear that the ministry has stepped up its efforts with school security and I give kudos to the officials involved. With over 700 schools across the country, that is no small task.

I am now pleading with the police to do their part in helping to reduce student indiscipline and hold these students and their parents accountable. Our country deserves better and we need all hands on deck if we are to achieve the type of society we all want to live in.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, we are now looking to you.

ROBERT GILLIAN

Sangre Grande