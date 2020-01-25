QC Vincent Nelson’s sentencing now in February

Vincent Nelson, QC

JAMAICAN-born, British Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson is now expected to be sentenced on February 28 for his role in the alleged conspiracy with former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen.

Another hearing was held before sentencing judge, Justice Malcolm Holdip, at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain on Friday. Discussions centered on Nelson’s obligations under the plea agreement.

It was again held in private in keeping with an order by the judge, granted in June, which gave him the discretion under the Criminal Procedure (Plea Discussion and Plea Agreement) Act. After the hour-long sitting, all Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, would disclose was that the matter was adjourned by the judge to February 28, “for sentencing.” The matter is in connection with a series of financial transactions and alleged rewards involving legal fees paid to him for representation in state briefs. The briefs were obtained while Ramlogan was attorney general.

The terms of his plea deal with the State are being kept private and the records of the case have been sealed, also in keeping with a previous order of the judge.

On June 6, Nelson pleaded guilty to the three counts against him. He was indicted on three counts of conspiring to commit money laundering, misbehaviour in public office and conspiracy to commit an act of corruption. The plea agreement struck between Nelson and the State was accepted by Holdip.

Nelson has agreed to turn State witness and testify against Ramlogan and Ramdeen, and his statements have been disclosed to both men. They are to return to court on April 28, however this could be brought forward to facilitate Nelson’s testimony in their preliminary inquiry.

At a hearing in their matter in September, Gaspard admitted to the chief magistrate that the State had encountered some difficulty in getting Nelson’s statements because he was not in the jurisdiction and because of his health status. He is in remission from prostate cancer and regularly needs access to his doctors in the US and the UK.

Nelson lives in the UK, and was granted permission to leave TT and return for the hearing of his case after he expressed fears for his safety and because of his health condition. He is on $100,000 cash bail, which has not been varied by Holdip.

He is represented by British QC Tom Allen and local attorney Roger Kawalsingh. Also appearing for the State is Queen’s Counsel Edward Jenkins and senior prosecutor Mauricia Joseph. Nelson arrived in TT on Tuesday, and is under heavy police guard.