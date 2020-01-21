Teen to be charged with shooting uncle over weed

A 15-year-old Toco boy is expected to be charged with the possession of a gun and ammunition and wounding his uncle during a fishing trip on Friday.

Police said the boy, who was arrested and kept in custody over the weekend, was questioned by Toco police after he reportedly shot his uncle.

This allegedly happened after they had an argument aboard a fishing boat at around 3.30 pm on Friday.

Investigators said the argument began when the uncle warned the nephew about smoking marijuana aboard the boat. Police said he had also warned the teen the previous day.

The two got into a fight and the boy shot his uncle in the face and arm.

When they got to shore in Matura, a report was made to the police, who detained the boy and took his uncle to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where he was treated and listed in stable condition.