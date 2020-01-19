Policeman, father, robbed in Wallerfield

File photo.

Police are investigating the robbery of a 25-year-old police officer and his father at their Wallerfield home on Friday night.

Police said the officer, who is assigned to the Sangre Grande Police Station, was at his home along the Cumuto Road, with his father, at around 11:55 pm when four gunmen stormed the house and tied them up.

The bandits stole the officer's police identification card, baton, a pair of handcuffs, his white Nissan B15, two cellphones and two Samsung smart television sets before driving off.

When the bandits left, the officer freed himself and his father and made a report to the police.