SOS head for 4th straight, women’s division into knock-outs

Kemrick Julien dribbles past Defence Force’s Kingsley Sandy in a recent National Basketball Federation of TT Invitational tournament game. - Photo courtesy J-M Productions

STORIES of Success (SOS) will be hoping to keep their winning streak alive when they face Maloney Pacers, on Saturday, at the Maloney Indoor Arena in the National Basketball Federation TT (NBFTT) Invitational Tournament while, Police face off Defence Force and the women division head into the knockout phase.

SOS will be seeking their fourth victory in as many games after they recently defeated Prisons by a 20-point margin, winning 102-82 after leading by as much as 40 points in the third quarter. Playing without their star players Ahkeem “Fato” Boyd and Moriba De Freitas, SOS were led in scoring by forward Kemrick Julien, who scored 23 points. His team-mate Clint Graham added 21 and player/ coach Kern George chipped in with 17 points. Prisons had a game-high 35 points from Mikihail Williams while, Steve Mc Sween added 19 points and Michael Jerome (15).

Maloney Pacers will need an improve performance when they match up against the high-flying SOS in the Maloney Derby. Pacers were ousted by 71-105 by Defence Force, in their last match, making it two wins and two draws in their four matches of the campaign. Army had top scores from Kyeon Joseph with 20 points, sharp-shooter Jamille King (16) and Derrick Boxhill ten points. Kadeem Greig managed 23 points while Mohammed Elias, who has been consistent throughout the season, added 18. Army (one win, two losses) aim to gather points when they come up against their law enforcement counterparts Police (one win, one loss) on Saturday, 6.30pm.

Caledonia Clippers will be full of confidence when they do battle against Prisons on Friday at 8.30pm. Clippers swept Brian Chase Academy 109-74 in their last game. Clippers’ Ako Pascal 24 points was the top score in the encounter while Adrian Joseph made 20, Kenyatta Alfred and Michael Pantin both chipped in with 18 points. Scorers for Brian Chase Academy were Elon Hernandez (19), Nathyon Lewis (18) and Kevon Williams (17).

In the last round-robin match of the Women’s division, the red-hot Police can go on top the standing with a victory against Enterprise/ Maloney combine on Friday at 6.30pm. Then, on Sunday in the knockout stage the first position team will play the fourth whilst second place will come up against the third spot team for a spot in the final.

Friday:

(Women) Police v Enterprise Maloney Combine - 6:30 pm

(Men) Caledonia Clippers v Prison - 8:30 pm

Saturday:

(Men) Defence Force v Police - 6:30 pm

(Men) Maloney Pacers v SOS – 8:30pm

Sunday:

(Women) 2nd v 3rd (Women) - 6:00 pm

(Women) 1st v 4th (Women) - 8:00 pm