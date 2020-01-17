Skinny Fabulous rejects Khan’s soca comments

Skinny Fabulous of St Vincent and the Grenadines. - David Reid

Vincentian soca artiste Gamal "Skinny Fabulous" Doyle came to the defence of fellow performer Hollice Mapp aka "Mr Killa," denying claims that soca music contributed to gender-based violence or objectifying women.

Speaking with Newsday after his appointment as brand ambassador for Martell cognac in Macoya, Doyle responded to comments from Barataria MP and former Health Minister Dr Fuad Khan who suggested the lyrics of some soca and chutney songs denigrated women.

He said soca music is soothing to most people and crime should be attributed to one's circumstances and mental health rather than a genre of music.

"I'm unequivocally, definitively saying that soca does not influence any violence in society. This is a centuries old debate over whether art reflects life or whether life reflects art.

"Soca music is the happiest genre of music in the entire universe. There is no other genre that allows you to forget about bills, forget about who getting horn, it is the only genre of music that allows you to live in the moment and forget about everything else."

Doyle said while he did not want to get involved in an argument over whether or not music influenced behaviour, he felt that music was subjective to the listener.