Two held for stealing from central businessman

Two men are in custody after they reportedly stole a quantity of cash from a Chaguanas businessman on Monday.

According to a release from the police on Tuesday, the men ages 36 and 27 were held at their workplace along Endeavour Road, Chaguanas.

The businessman told police he secured the cash in his car in the parking lot of his businessplace and left for a few hours, but could not find it when he went back to the car.

Police went to the scene and arrested the men.

The cash was found at the San Fernando home of one of the men.

Chaguanas CID are continuing enquiries.