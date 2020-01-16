Shot man dies after weeks in hospital

A 28-year-old Malabar man succumbed to gunshot wounds he received earlier this month at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre on Tuesday night.

Kevin Parkinson, was shot 12 times early on the morning of January, 4, while at the corner of All Stars Crescent and Nutones Boulevard, Malabar, when a car approached him and one of the passengers shot him 12 times before driving away.

Parkinson’s mother heard the gunshots and on checking saw her son bleeding on the ground.

He was taken to the Arima Hospital by passers-by where he was treated and transferred to Eric Williams Medical Sciences’ Complex, Mt Hope.

Newsday visited the Forensic Science Centre, St James, and spoke to Parkinson’s brother who said he and relatives were afraid for their lives.

“I really don’t know why anyone would want to kill him (Parkinson). You really don’t need to do much to anyone for them to want to kill you.

“I’m afraid for my sisters. There are two warring sections right now in the area and I felt my brother was just caught in the crossfire at the wrong time.”