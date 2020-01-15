[UPDATE] One man dead, two people wounded in Port of Spain shooting

Ag Insp Randall McGuirk directs traffic along the Eastern Main Road, Laventille after a shooting involving police. - Shane Superville

Police say one man is dead and two people, including an 18-year-old woman, were wounded in downtown Port of Spain when gunmen opened fire on people walking along Queen Street on Wednesday afternoon. Three men of Picton Road, Laventille have been held after a shootout with police.

In a statement, the police service said the incident started at around 2.25 pm. Video footage circulating on social media show two men getting out of the back seat of a white car and running behind their intended target/s. They had automatic rifles and fired several shots before getting back into the car which sped off.

When police arrived they found people with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital. One has since died.

Moments later, a car matching the description of the one used by the gunmen was spotted near the Spree Simon Building, Eastern Main Road, Laventille. Police said the occupants shot and them and they returned fire but the men managed to escape and were chased. No police officers were hurt.

This story has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Police are searching for men who were involved in a drive-by shooting on the outskirts of Port of Spain on Wednesday afternoon.

They said they received a report of the incident happening near the Spree Simon Building, Eastern Main Road, Laventille, at around 2.30 pm.

Police went to the scene and intercepted a white Nissan Tiida, but the gunmen ran away.

Besson Street Police and members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) are spearheading the search.

No one was wounded during the incident.