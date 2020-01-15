UNC MP to Young: No one safe on your watch

In the wake of the kidnapping of two San Fernando doctors, Naparima MP Rodney Charles has once again called for National Security Minister Stuart Young to resign.

One of the doctors, Rudradeva Sharma, died on Tuesday night when the car driven by the alleged kidnappers crashed on the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

The other doctor, Prem Vijay Naidoo, and the three suspects were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. In a media release on Wednesday Charles sent his condolences to the Sharma family.

He said it is “most disheartening that our doctors, sworn to save lives, are now being targeted by criminals.

“Why would our criminal elements feel brazen enough to pursue their dastardly acts against young, professional, law-abiding citizens or against anyone for that matter?

“Once again it appears that no citizen is safe.”

He also asked why kidnapping is once again resurfacing and cited a newspaper report from 2018 which said in 2007 there were 155 kidnappings for ransom.

“During the tenure of the UNC, kidnappings for ransom were a thing of the past, with two in 2011, three in 2013 and four in 2015,” he said.

“Given the events of last evening, it seems to be resurfacing under the watch of this Minister of National Security in whom the PM has expressed confidence given the “presumed energy he brings to the job.’

He said the Opposition has “time and time again” called on Young to identify new strategies to combat the spiralling murder rate, which reached 538 in 2019, up from 516 the previous year. “Clearly existing systems are not working and our not insignificant budget allocations are not having the desired effect,” he charged.

“We have witnessed 15 murders in 15 days, yet another example of the incompetence and lack of performance by this Government as we head for over 550 murders in 2020.”

He said Young must realise that he “cannot talk his way out of the rising crime rate, he is clearly not equipped to do the job.

“He lacks the experience, competence, track record and qualifications for the job and should not have been appointed in the first place.”

Charles said notwithstanding the accolades Young received from the Prime Minister during a recent television interview, he should do the honourable thing, “take shame (sic), make the patriotic response, save our country from becoming the crime capital of the world, and resign forthwith.”