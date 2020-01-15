Police search for drive-by shooters in Port of Spain

Police are searching for men who were involved in a drive-by shooting on the outskirts of Port of Spain on Wednesday afternoon.

They said they received a report of the incident happening near the Spree Simon Building, Eastern Main Road, Laventille, at around 2.30 pm.

Police went to the scene and intercepted a white Nissan Tiida, but the gunmen ran away.

Besson Street Police and members of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) are spearheading the search.

No one was wounded during the incident.