Fewer fatal accidents, but traffic cops still struggle

File photo: Traffic wardens and a construction worker walk along Frederick Street, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Despite a seven per cent decrease in fatal road traffic accidents for 2019, compared to 2018, the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch are still challenged to police the roads.

Speaking at a police media briefing on Wednesday morning at Sackville Street, Port of Spain, road safety co-ordinator PC Brent Batson said as police prepare for Carnival 2020, drivers should obey the law and use caution while driving.

Asked what else could be done to reduce accidents, Batson said, ''We use enforcement and education for road safety, but what we've found in a lot of these incidents...is poor judgement and decision-making by drivers that lead to accidents.

''It's not simply a matter of prosecuting poor driving, because in a fatal crash, the driver is dead.

"There are choices people make. These have consequences for families, but we as the police will do our jobs. There will be heightened presence across TT."

Batson also sought to assure the public that traffic police were being trained on how to use the new ticketing system and devices which will allow the police to put demerit points on errant drivers' records while in the field.

Asked if field testing was available for people suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana, Batson said there were no devices available locally, but requests have been made for police to obtain them.

He also warned drivers that drinking alcohol while smoking marijuana would impair one's motor skills and could lead to accidents.

Also at the briefing was Sgt Orcil Phillip of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, who reminded the public not to drink and drive for Carnival.