Chandresh Sharma on death of doctor nephew: No time to blame

Chandresh Sharma, former MP for Fyzabad, speaks to the driver of the hearse carrying his nephew Dr Rudradeva Sharma at the Forensic Science centre in St James on Wednesday. - SHANE SUPERVILLE

Former Fyzabad MP Chandresh Sharma says he and his relatives are struggling to come to terms with the death of his 35-year-old nephew Dr Rudradeva Sharma, who was abducted together with a colleague on Tuesday night. But he is not blaming the authorities at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) or the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) for what happened.

Speaking with reporters outside the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Tuesday afternoon, the elder Sharma said crime and violence were not exclusive to TT.

"The hospital has security, but they can't be everywhere at once. They are at the entrance and exits and the car park is well lit.

"Something unfortunate has happened, but this is not a time to blame. It's a time to reflect and make a statement for other doctors."

Sharma said he found out about the incident when Rudradeva's father, his brother-in-law, called him.

He said, at the time he was only told his nephew was taken hostage and held out hope he could survive the incident.

"He was still alive when I found out. I think we were all hoping he could make it."

Police said around 10 pm, the doctors were on Rushworth Street, San Fernando when they were grabbed and tossed in the back of a white Honda CRV by three men.

The kidnappers, upon reaching Macaulay, on the north bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Dr Sharma, of Sunset Ridge Avenue in San Fernando, died on impact. The other doctor, who is yet to be identified, is still being treated for his injuries.

The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) said it is unable to divulge any information at this time because it has to observe doctor-patient confidentiality.

Police are still trying to identify the alleged kidnappers who are also at hospital – one in critical condition and the others are reported as stable.

Police said a gun was retrieved at the scene of the accident.