San Fernando magistrate in ICU after accident

-

A San Fernando magistrate is now in critical condition at hospital after a vehicular accident on Sunday night.

Magistrate Lisa Singh-Phillip, a mother of two has since undergone emergency surgery and is now at the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital.

According to a report, the magistrate was driving near Williamsville at about 9 pm when the accident occurred.

Investigators believe that the magistrate crashed into a concrete bridge.

Gasparillo police are investigating.