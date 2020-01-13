Inmate dies at maximum security prison

File photo

Prison guards found an inmate dead at the Golden Grove Maximum Security Prison, Arouca, on Monday morning.

Prison officers said guards found Jason Jones unresponsive in his cell at around 7 am when they were making their rounds in the cell block.

They took his him to infirmary, where a doctor declared him dead.

Jones was convicted of robbery with violence and was serving a two-year sentence.

Sources said his body had no marks of violence, but had complained of feeling unwell on Sunday.

Newsday understands guards checked on Jones and saw him alive at 4 am.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday.