TT skier places 32nd in challenging combined slalom

Abigail Vieira -

ABIGAIL Vieira continued to show potential, at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics, in Lausanne, Switzerland. On Saturday, she finished 32nd in the women’s alpine combined slalom on a gruelling course that saw a number of participants fail to complete the event.

Vieira, who placed 42nd among 62 competitors in the super giant slalom, on Friday, completed the course in one minute 47.55 seconds (1:47.55). Grabbing gold was Amanda Salzgeber, of Austria, in 1:33.74.Israel's Noa Szollos took silver in 1:34.69 and home girl Amelie Klopfenstein, of Switzerland, claimed bronze in 1:34.85. A total of 50 athletes competed and it was a challenge for all as 17 did not finish and one was disqualified.

“It was good. I feel like there is definitely room to improve, but I am just really happy to be done with my first slalom and I can focus more on it for the races to come,” Vieira said after the event.

Asked how it feels to represent TT she said, “It feels great. Every single time I finish a run, it feels like a whole other accomplishment along with finishing.”

Vieira, 17, was born outside of Boston, in the north east region of the US to Trinidadians Richard and Alison Vieira. This is the first time TT is being represented at the Winter Youth Olympics.

On Sunday, Vieira will compete in the giant slalom.