No name changes at EBC

EBC FREDERICK STREET, PORT-OF-SPAIN. PHOTO BY - Ayanna Kinsale

THE Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) will not be registering name changes to any registered elector until it resumes its registration exercise, communications manager Bobbi Rogers told Newsday on Thursday.

After registration for the 2019 local government elections, the EBC is set to re-open a registration period, ahead of the 2020 general election due to be called by the Prime Minister.

Until this approval is given by Cabinet, as confirmed by a presidential order, the EBC will only be renewing ID cards and registering 15-year-olds for ID cards.

On Thursday, Newsday had inadvertently said the EBC would in the interim make name changes, such as for women who have married and chosen to change their names, but Rogers has said this is not so.