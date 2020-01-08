Police: Fewer car thefts in 2019

POLICE noted decreases in car theft by way of robbery and larceny last year during a weekly police press briefing held at the Police Administration Building in PoS on Wednesday.

Larceny is defined as the unlawful taking away of property with the intent of permanently depriving them of use while robbery is defined as taking of property by force, intimidation or threat of force.

At the briefing, Sgt Christopher Swamber said there was a 2 per cent decrease in robberies of vehicles by way of larceny and a 22 per cent decrease in theft by way of robbery between 2018 and 2019.

According to Swamber, from January 1 to December 31 2019, police recorded 569 reports of car theft by way of larceny, and 322 reports of car theft by way of robbery.

In 2018, the numbers were 579 and 471 respectively.

Swamber said the majority of vehicles stolen by larceny were Nissan vehicles with 90 B-14s, 105 AD Wagons, 67 Tiidas, 41 B-13s and 37 Almeras. According to Swamber, 69 per cent of the vehicles stolen in 2019 were Nissans.

Nissan was also the car of choice as far as robberies were concerned. Swamber said 52 per cent of robberies last year were of Nissan vehicles, with 30 reports robbery of AD wagons, 25 reports of Almeras, and 22 reports of Tiidas made.

Swamber noted a disturbing trend of robberies of vehicles occurring at the homes of victims. He said in the Northern Division where 89 reports were made, the robberies occurred at the victims’ homes. However he said with the exception of the Northern Division, 70 per cent of car robberies occurred on the street.

“We would prefer that there were no robberies but we would hope that the high detection of robberies would be a deterrent to offenders,” Swamber said.

He warned criminals that no crime against law abiding citizens would be tolerated.