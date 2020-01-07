CoP: Of course I notified public of plot

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith speaks at the police weekly press briefing at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain. PHOTO - SUREASH CHOLAI

COMMISSIONER of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith rejected a complaint by the Police Social and Welfare Association that he had not fully investigated suspected rogue officers before publicly commenting on them.

He spoke to Newsday on Monday about the transfer of police officers from the Western Division and Professional Standards Bureau, saying an informant, the late Cecil Skeete, had revealed a plot to undermine him.

“It is important to bring to the attention of the public. When Mr Skeete announced a committee was formed to deliberately undermine and bring down the commissioner of police by illegal means, I shudder to think that anyone would not want the public to be aware that an investigation is ongoing.

“Why would you not want the public to be aware?

"Only the Police Social and Welfare Association could really answer that.”

Griffith said the public had been made aware of the controversy by way of Skeete’s sworn affidavits.

“There was a conspiracy and a number of police officers had formed a committee to try to undermine and break down the commissioner of police, because of their own personal agenda.

“By me stating that an investigation will now take place to look into this matter, why would anyone not want the public to be aware this investigation will take place? Why would the Police Social and Welfare Association not want the public to know?”

Skeete had once reportedly accused Griffith of choking him but withdrew those claims by way of an affidavits.

When Skeete was recently shot dead, Griffith said he had worked closely with him as an informant.