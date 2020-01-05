CR Highway closed at Curepe till Monday

In this October 7 file photo construction continues on the Curepe Interchange, along the Southern Main Road and Churchill Roosevelt Highway. - ROGER JACOB

The Churchill Roosevelt Highway has been closed until Monday morning near the Curepe interchange while steel girders are installed.

Work was expected to begin at 6 am on Sunday, according to a release from the Ministry of Works. It was due to finish at 3 am on Monday.

After the highway is reopened, there will be a height restriction of 4.5 metres on vehicles passing through the construction zone. This limit will be in place until February 29.

The girders are scheduled to be installed on the westbound lane of the highway on Sunday morning, and on the eastbound lane in the afternoon.