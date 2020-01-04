Dayal’s church not registered

The Third Exodus Assembly Church in Longdenville is not among the 16 churches listed on the Companies Register. Checks on the online register on Friday found no matches with the church in terms of its name, address or its pastor Vinworth Anthony Dayal.

Dayal took $28 million in old $100 bills to the Central Bank on December 31, seeking to change them for new polymer notes. Fifteen of the 16 churches listed on the register are active.

These churches are: House of Prayers, Churches Shrines, Healing and Theological School, 53 Mohammed Trace, Pasea, Tunapuna; the Reformed Bible Churches of TT, 4 Rommel’s Drive, La Resource Road North, D’Abadie; United Churches of the Spiritual Baptist Faith, Block 22, Upper Laventille;

Reformed Evangelical Churches of TT, 90 Tunapuna Road, Tunapuna; Great Commission Community Churches, LP 52, Lower Couva Road, Preysal Village, Couva; Zion Full Gospel Churches, Agostini Settlement, Limehead Road, Chase Village, Carapichaima (struck off);

Supreme United Affiliated Assembly of Christian Churches Society of TT, Daniel’s Residence, South Division, Battoo Boulevard, Marabella; TT Council of Engineering Churches, 3 Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain; The Gate Church Network of Apolistic Churches and Ministries, 236 Eastern Main Road, Barataria;

Compassion Christian Community Churches, 19 Las Pastora Road Santa Cruz; La Horquetta Network of Churches at Corner Bob Gittens and Tony Govia Avenue, Phase 7, La Horquetta, Arima; The Churches Football League, 166 Lantan Court, La Horquetta, Arima; Jesus after the Lost Sheep The People of God of the National Standard of the Spiritual Baptist Churches, 21 Diamond Road. Claxton Bay;

Good Shepherd Churches and Centres, 145 Petersfield Main Road Chaguanas; Victory International Fellowship of Covenant Churches and Ministries, 320 Cassava Crescent, The Crossings, Tumpuna Road, Arima and the Gospel Churches Sporting Association at 10 Technology Park, Bon Air Gardens.