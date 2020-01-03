Cops seize guns, nab crooks

FILE PHOTO

Several people were arrested on Thursday on multiple charges in the Northern and Central divisions.

According to a release a man was arrested with a gun and ammunition during an anti-crime exercise in Maloney between 8 pm and 11 pm.

Police went to an abandoned building in Maloney Gardens, where they stopped and searched a 25-year-old man. They found a Glock pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition.

Another release said police from the Major Crime Unit and Chaguanas CID arrested nine people in an exercise between midday and 6 pm in Cunupia.

People were arrested for several crimes including shooting, robbery and housebreaking and larceny.

Police also found two Smith and Wesson revolvers and a Beretta pistol, along with 740 grammes of marijuana.