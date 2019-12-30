Relatives mum on Skeete’s death

Relatives of Cecil Skeete, the man who allegedly claimed he had been choked and punched by CoP Gary Griffith, remained mum on his death, while awaiting the results of an autopsy yesterday.

When Newsday approached them at the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday, they declined comment.

Skeete was shot dead in Cocorite on Sunday.

Residents at Freedom Street, Cocorite reportedly heard gunshots at about 10 pm on Sunday and found Skeete bleeding from gunshot wounds.

He died shortly after.

It was reported in November that Skeete had accused CoP Griffith of choking, punching and threatening him with a gun during an interrogation.

He later swore in a signed affidavit that, while the CoP had thumped a desk during the interrogation, Griffith never touched him.