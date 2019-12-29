Hero dad dies days after son

ADIOLA ALLEYNE, who in vain dashed into a blaze to try to save his three-year-old son, died from burns on Sunday at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

On Friday morning, fire broke out in a single storey house at Dibe, St James, causing the death of toddler Aqualeni Alleyne, whose charred remains were later found by fire officers. Other family members managed to get out in time.

Fire officers have initially blamed the fire on an electrical fault, according to a television news report on Sunday night.