Updated: Child, 3, dies in St James fire

The three-year-old child who died in a house on Dibe Road, Long Circular, St James, has been named as Aqualani Alleyne.

The child's father is also in critical condition after being severely burned while trying to save the child.

Emergency services are said to still be on the scene and fire prevention officers are investigating how come the infant was trapped inside.

Sources said fire services responded to a report of a fire on River Road at 5 am.

After the fire was doused the charred remains of the child were found in the debris.

