Local resorts up for World Travel Awards 2020

Coco Reef Resort and Spa -

The Coco Reef Resort and Spa and the Mt Irvine Beach Resort are nominees in two award categories for the upcoming World Travel Award 2020.

The Coco Reef Resort and Spa has been nominated for the Caribbean Leading Hotel 2020, while the Mt Irvine Beach Resort is nominated within the Caribbean Leading Resort 2020 category.

The World Travel Awards (WTA) Caribbean gala ceremony 2020 is scheduled to take place on January 20 at the Sandals Royal Bahamian in Bahamas.

Voting for all categories is open up to January 10, and can be accessed via https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote.

The WTA was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.