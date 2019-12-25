Mayor: Woodford Sq fountain will flow in January

FILE PHOTO

THE fountain in Woodford Square will be flowing with water by late January when the restored Red House is set to re-open as seat of Parliament, Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez told Newsday on Monday.

A fence of galvanised sheeting has been removed to unveil the Red House, even as the repainted fountain opposite in Woodford Square was also recently unwrapped from a protective covering. While the fountain’s sculptures of Greek mythological characters are on display, the waterworks have been delayed.

“We are in the midst of finishing the job,” Martinez said. “It will take another few weeks.”

Asked when it would be ready, he replied late January.



“We will try to coincide with the Red House opening.”

He explained, "It just requires some servicing and they need to complete the work with regard to the line."

Martinez lamented the pump is now giving "more pull than push.”

He said the fountain’s water reservoirs need improved sealing. Work is also due on the lighting of the fountain, Martinez added.

“We are hoping the funding is there to do it. The engineers are currently looking at it.”