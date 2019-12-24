UNC unfazed by alleged explicit photos

Chaguanas mayor Vandana Mohit. - Lincoln Holder

UNC PRO Anita Haynes on Tuesday told Newsday the alleged photos of a UNC politician were now a dead issue.

Last Wednesday, social media featured explicit photos of a woman, purportedly Chaguanas mayor Vandana Mohit, who has not commented on their veracity.

The postings provoked a backlash of voices in Mohit's defence, condemning misogyny and praising her work ethic, ranging from UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

“We felt early on Ms Mohit did not have to confirm nor deny, because it has no material impact on her ability to serve and do well in office. That is where we stood from the beginning and where we stand now," Haynes told Newsday.

“We also urge going into a political season in 2020 that citizens need to look for persons who are competent and who have the country’s best interest at heart and moving forward. That is how you should assess and judge persons putting themselves forward for office. Are they willing to do the work? Do they have a track record, that we could say they are willing to be in the service of TT?

“I think it is sad Ms Mohit had to go through that while trying to celebrate an accomplishment she had worked hard for. This is her seventh year as a councillor, and the conversation became clouded by issues external to her achievement.”

Haynes concluded, “The issue is finished. After all is said and done, Ms Mohit and the UNC, we are all moving forward to serve the people of TT and try to carry our country forward.”

UNC deputy leader Khadijah Ameen told Newsday, “Our conversation has been around the fact that she is competent, and whatever her plans are for the borough. There have been no new developments since last week.”

At a recent function Newsday sought the views of Port of Spain South Marlene McDonald, who opted not to comment saying, “That is UNC business.”

During a walkabout in Chaguanas with reporters on Wednesday, Mohit did not confirm or deny the photos were of her, but instead said, "It is only my first official day in office, and we should be focusing on improvement and development, not rumours."

As she met vendors and burgesses, she said her election to office at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation showed the population is interested in a change in politics.

Mohit, 29, is the youngest mayor and the second woman to serve as mayor of Chaguanas, following Natasha Navas.

Mohit said, "I don't feel as though I have accomplished something for myself, but for all young people.

"They can feel a sense of change and a sense of belonging in this country when it comes to governance and politics."

She said the corporation will focus on youth plus entrepreneurship.

"While addressing the local government issues, next year we will be opening a research centre at the Cunupia market.

"And with some of our underutilised facilities, we will be looking to get them up and running so we can engage businesses and promote entrepreneurship."