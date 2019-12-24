Two bodies found in west, south T’dad

Police are awaiting the results of autopsies on two people whose bodies were found in western and southern Trinidad in separate incidents.

In the south, 51-year-old Melissa Saroop went to Los Iros Beach with her common-law husband at about 9.30 am on Tuesday.

She was bathing in waist-high water, in his full view. Shortly after, she walked closer to the shore, and stood in ankle-high water. She then lay down on her back, and, moments after, rolled over on her stomach.

Her husband checked on her and found her dead.

Witnesses at the beach said she did not call for help or seem to be in distress .

Also on Tuesday, a 73-year-old British man was found dead on his yacht in Carenage.

While police have not yet released his name, Newsday was told the man went out into the water days ago, and did not return.

When people who knew him realised he was missing, they searched his yacht, and found him dead.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James to determine the cause of death.

More on this as it becomes available.