Man stabbed to death in Chaguanas

A 54-year-old man is dead after an altercation in Chaguanas.

The dead man has been identified as Christopher Mendoza.

Police said Mendoza was at the Chaguanas market when he got into an argument with another man. They began to fight, and the other man stabbed him in the left side of the chest.

Mendoza fell to the ground and died as his assailant escaped.

More on this as it becomes available.