El Do East celebrates pupils Teachers use Xmas spirit to honour students

Form Four student Annavi Bodington, El Dorado East Secondary School receives an award for outstanding performance at the First Annual Form Four Group Awards Ceremony and Dinner, El Dorado Community Centre, El Dorado on December 12. - ROGER JACOB

EL DORADO East Secondary School held an awards ceremony and dinner in appreciation of its form four pupils at El Dorado North Community Centre.

Form Four Dean Denyse Martin told Newsday the school usually waited until students' final year at the school – Form Five – to recognise its pupils, but had now opted to bring that forward by a year.

“Why not give them awards for their first three years?”

Martin said awards were given to pupils for academics, extra-curricular and co-curricular activities.

“We also gave special awards to pupils for things like improved discipline and for following the school rules, and who improved their grades and showed a good work ethic.”

Martin said the awards were not just a reward but also a motivation.

“Man likes to be motivated. These awards will also motivate the lower forms.”

She recalled pupils saying teachers seemed to only comment when pupils acted badly but hardly ever praised them when they did well.

“We need to encourage them and to give them motivation. ‘You are doing good. Let us appreciate you.’

“So we decided to have a little Christmas dinner for them, a little fellowship, and see them in a different light. So we put everything into one event.”

So, had the event met its goal?

Martin replied, “A lot of people complimented us about it, promoting our school and students in a positive way. Parents, pupils and guests were surprised at the high standard of the function. Even the students afterwards were saying, ‘Miss, thank you.’”

She said the evening had turned out really well.

“Everyone got their money’s worth and more.”

Martin said it was a great step to change the perceived culture of the school.

“Next year we hope to have a family day.”