Family: Gibson killed for being Muslim

Stock photo

Relatives of Akell Gibson, the 37-year-old man who died after being shot on Pitilal Hill, Water Hole, Cocorite, say he was killed because of his Muslim faith.

Speaking to relatives at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on Monday, Newsday was told Gibson's brother was killed the same way in January this year, and for the same reason.

“He was a quiet person. He didn’t bother anyone. He was good with everybody,” relatives said.

When asked why they thought he was killed, relatives said, “Just because he was Muslim.”

They said Gibson, the father of three, had just closed his fruit stall at about 10.45 pm on Saturday when he was shot.

Residents heard the gunshots and saw him wounded at the side of the road. They took him to the St James infirmary for emergency treatment. He was later taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died.

His brother was shot in the same area.

The murder toll for the year is 517.