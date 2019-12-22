African, Caribbean artists unite for a green Xmas

A bamboo Christmas tree made by Guyanese artist Andrew Waldron is a centre of attraction at the Christmas village, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

FOR centuries evergreen conifer trees like pine or spruce have been used as a symbol of Christmas in homes worldwide.

While such trees aren't common in the Caribbean, a group of artists and craftsmen from various countries have joined forces to build their own tree, using recyclable materials, to spread Christmas cheer while hopefully inspiring a tradition of eco-friendly choices.

The 20-foot-tall tree, made entirely of bamboo, was the idea of the Ministry of Community Development, Arts and Culture in collaboration with First Citizens Bank, which provided funding for the project.

The ministry contacted Denyssa David of Global Villages Development Consultants to gather artists to craft and decorate the tree. She, in turn, contacted veteran artist and long-time collaborator Turunesh Raymond.

Raymond, who was born in Ethiopia but has lived in TT for over 20 years, said the project holds special significance to her, as the tree symbolises renewal and clean thinking as TT seeks to move towards more environmentally-conscious decision-making.

"The idea is very fresh and unique. The idea was to do something that captured the essence of a traditional Christmas, while being as environmentally responsible as possible, so we were encouraged to use recyclable materials that could be broken down after its use."

Raymond and David, who collaborated on Carifesta XIV, were passionate about the project and contracted the service of skilled Guyanese-born craftsman Andrew Waldron, who built the frames for the tree.

Speaking with Sunday Newsday, Waldron said Raymond recruited him and he was happy to be part of the collective. He said making sculptures out of bamboo was a Guyanese tradition that he rediscovered in preparation for the project.

"When I was growing up in Guyana I was really into making animal sculptures out of bamboo. It's a big tradition in Guyana, sort of like traditional masmaking in Trinidad, where different families will have their unique style and specialty. I was separated from it when I got older, but I'm happy I was able to rediscover my talent."

The tree itself is one of the largest projects Waldron has ever undertaken. The process, which took three days, using bamboo gathered in Arima, required, skill and patience as he cut the stalks and bent them into shape with assistance from friends and relatives who also contributed to the project.

The tree was built and assembled at the Bois Academy, Seventh Street, Barataria, with assistance from artist Rondel Benjamin, who allowed the artists to use the space.