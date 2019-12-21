Bethlehem Girls brings cheer to cops

Communications Minister Donna Cox and pupils of Bethelem Girls RC School gather at the Christmas tree at the Beson Street, Police Station. The pupils made the decorations for the Christmas project to beautify the station. -

PRAISES were aplenty for pupils of the Bethlehem Girls’ RC Primary School of Besson Street, Port of Spain, for their effort in helping to beautify their neighbourhood police station.

The pupils helped produced most of the decorations used to adorn and complement the Christmas décor at the Besson Street station. Their contribution was part of the recent initiative to decorate police stations across the country for the Christmas season.

Minister of Communications Donna Cox expressed gratitude to the pupils and, in a media release, noted "that this unselfish gesture of bringing cheers to the police officers at Besson Street was admirable and deserves to be recognised as the girls worked tirelessly to ensure that hard-working officers can enjoy a festive environment during this Yuletide season."

The decorating efforts were co-ordinated by Althea Norman, a professional decorator, who answered the call by fellow decorator Robert Solomon to share Christmas cheer and to give back to the officers who are putting their lives on the line to protect and serve the country.

Several citizens and corporate bodies readily contributed their time and resources to this project.