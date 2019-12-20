Sailor injured, boat captain shot in early-morning collision

A 36-year-old Claxton Bay boat captain is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound he received early on Friday morning.

Police said members of the coast guard were on patrol in an interceptor off the coast of La Brea at around 2.50 am when it collided with another boat.

A sailor aboard the interceptor was injured.

During the collision a coast guard officer fired a shot at the boat captain wounding him.

The captain was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was treated.

Police said the captain, who was held for drug-related offences earlier this year, was in critical condition and was being taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment.