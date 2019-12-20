Army captain granted $200,000 bail for car theft

Captain Andrew Sessahai. Via Facebook

A senior army officer was granted bail after he was arrested and charged for stealing a military vehicle from army barracks in Camp Cumuto, earlier this year.

Police said Capt Andrew Seesahai was held on Saturday at Camp Cumuto where he was assigned.

He was taken to the Arima Police Station, where he was interviewed and placed on identification parade. Seesahai was positively identified and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

He appeared before magistrate Cheron Raphael in the Arima Magistrates' First Court where he was granted $200,000 bail with surety.

As part of his bail conditions, he is required to report to the St Joseph Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The matter was postponed to January 16, 2020.

Police said the green military-issued Toyota Prado was stolen from the Cumuto barracks sometime between April and June.

It was found at a house at Maraval Road in September.