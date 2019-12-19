TTAL excited as Sunwing returns today

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, right, receives a miniature plane from pilots of Sunwing Airlines flight WG175, Captains Marty Neel and Blair Pritchard, at the ANR Robinson International Airport last year. PHOTO COURTESY TTAL - PHOTO COURTESY TTAL

CEO of the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL), Louis Lewis has hailed Sunwing’s return to Tobago as “quite exciting news.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Sunwing announced its return for the upcoming winter season. A statement from the Canadian travel company said the move comes after what Sunwing called an “immensely successful” inaugural season in the 2018-2019 peak winter season. Sunwing, which will be running flights from Toronto to Tobago from December 19 through April 16, 2020, will remain the only Canadian leisure carrier operating flights to Tobago.

Speaking with Newsday by phone on Tuesday, Lewis said so far, “there is every reason to expect a good performance.

“There has been a lot of marketing of the flight prior to… the months leading up to this time and we are expecting (Sunwing) to do better than they performed last year. So, it’s quite exciting news… an expansion of visitor arrivals coming from the Canadian market and it’s something that we are looking forward to,” he said adding that this follows a very strong performance for the inaugural season in 2018/19, when overall arrivals increased by ten per cent.

“We welcome the service and look forward to building a strong partnership with the airline to support growing arrivals from the Canadian market,” Lewis said.

In a press release, president of tour operations for Sunwing, Andrew Dawson said the airline is excited to be returning to the island for a second season.

“We’re certain that the island’s lush landscapes, untouched beaches and tropical rainforests will continue to be a big draw for our customers this coming season,” he said.

In December 2018, Sunwing Airlines made its maiden landing at the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago. The flight arrived with 127 passengers and was flown by Capts Marty Neely and Blair Pritchard and First Officer Ryan Isaac.