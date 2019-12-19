Teen held with retired cop’s stolen gun

Two people, one of them a 17-year-old boy, are in custody after the teen was found with a pistol and ammunition belonging to a retired police officer.

Police said the teen, along with others, was cleaning the yard of the retired officer's Freeport home between Monday and Tuesday when he broke into the house and stole the gun and ammunition.

The man reported to police he had last seen the gun at around 8 pm on Monday.

A team of Central Division police led by ASP Richard Smith, Sgts Ali, Nelson and PC Rampersad, began enquiries which led them to the home of the teen on Wednesday night.

Police found the gun hidden in a cabinet in his bedroom at a house in Bank Village, Carapichaima.

Police said the boy tried to give the gun to another man, who was also arrested.

He was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.