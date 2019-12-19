Police arrest robbery suspect in Carenage
Police arrested a man they described a 'person of interest' in Carenage early on Thursday morning.
They said the man, who is in his early twenties, was held during an anti-crime exercise, in Lanse Mitan at around 5.30 am by members of the Western Division Task Force.
Police searched the man and found a pistol along with ammunition.
They took him into custody and questioned him about several robberies and shootings in the area.
Carenage Police are continuing enquiries.
