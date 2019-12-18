Two held with gun in Laventille

Two men, 20 and 26, are in custody after the car in which they were travelling was intercepted by police on Tuesday night.

Police said members of the Inter Agency Task Force were on patrol along Kerr Road, Laventille at around 9.45 pm when they saw a silver Nissan Tiida with licence plates matching the description of a car reported stolen on Monday in east Port of Spain.

Police stopped the car, searched the two men and found a .380 automatic pistol and four rounds of ammunition.

They were taken to the Besson Street station for questioning.

Police said the men, who are from Picton and Prizgar Lands, are known to them.