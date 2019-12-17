Time to get serious Hosein hits low productivity at regional corps:

Members of the Port of Spain Municipal Task Force demonstrate the apprehension of felons during a swearing-in ceremony for the mayor and aldermen of the PoS City Corporation at the PoS City Hall on Monday. - Jeff Mayers

As Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez successfully retained his seat with no opposition on Monday, his line minister, Kazim Hosein, was critical of low productivity among workers of regional corporations and urged the councils to "get serious" and put people first.

Hosein, Minister of Local Government, levelled his criticisms during his address at the swearing-in ceremony for aldermen at the Port of Spain City Hall, in which he lamented that productivity within municipal corporations was low.

Citing a recent visit to a regional corporation office, Hosein said he was disappointed to see public servants coming to work up to three hours late.

"Your worship (Martinez) I am giving you a challenge to ensure that people do their work and come to work on time and leave on time," Hosein said.

"I was in a certain corporation last Friday morning and I saw people coming to work as late as 10 am when they were supposed to be reporting for duty since 7 am. That cannot work, these are taxpayers paying us and we have to ensure the taxpayers get what they are paying for. People can't leave at 2 pm and go home."

The Minister said he recently got a call from a citizen complaining about overgrown bushes at a nearby park and said city corporation employees must not force others to do their jobs for them.

He said, "That is the job of the city corporation. That is not the job of the CEPEP (Community Environmental Protection and Empowerment Programme) company. Wages are being paid to the corporation to ensure they clean cemeteries, parks and playing fields.

"We have to get serious," he told the gathering. "The workers in corporations are directing the senior workers on what to do when they are supposed to be doing it themselves."

Hosein said it was important for the mayor and aldermen to realise the seriousness of their jobs and urged them to put the people first, by making themselves more easily available.

Newsday also spoke to Martinez after the ceremony in which he admitted while productivity in the city corporation was low, he vowed to do his best in motivating staff to give taxpayers value for money.

"We have to inspire them (workers), encourage them and sometimes demand more value for money. You should be proud to be a public servant. At nights I see our parks and sometimes even our cemeteries open, why is this? Somebody had the responsibility to close it so why didn't they? I have to come around town and see a park open. That can't be right and someone has to take responsibility for it. They need to take a second look and we should encourage them, but there are also a lot of good people that work hard and come to work on time."

During his remarks Martinez said he was pleased to be able to serve the city for a second term and vowed to continue his work by trying to improve the quality of infrastructure in Port of Spain.

"What do you anticipate Port of Spain will look like in the next three years? " he asked.

"Having the homeless directed to the Riverside Centre where they can be fed, clothed and have a place to sleep off the streets of Port of Spain. Having employees wash the streets on a regular basis to make sure it is clean and welcoming for our citizens. This city must not close at five o-clock in the afternoon.

"The advent of Chinatown on Charlotte Street welcomes tourists. Can you imagine Charlotte Street becoming industrialised? What a place it would be for citizens and visitors to visit."

Martinez also said while he was prepared to accept the responsibilities that came with the office of mayor, he also sought to remind the public that they must also do their part in restoring Port of Spain's glory.

Martinez was sworn in as alderman alongside Wade Coker, Wendell Stephens and Asha Permanand. Deputy Mayor Hillan Morean also retained his seat unopposed.

The ceremony which was attended by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and National Security Minister Stuart Young, featured a small parade and a skit of a simulated robbery and arrest by members of the Port of Spain City Police.