Police: ‘Our Tasers accounted for’

There is a strict set of rules and regulations that all police officers must follow when being issued Tasers, according to a release issued by the police on Tuesday afternoon.

The police issued the release in response to questions Newsday asked about the use of a Taser in the attempted robbery and murder of 32-year-old Romanno Fernandez of Cunupia last week.

A Taser is an electrical weapon that fires two small darts, which remain attached to the Taser unit by fine wires.The darts puncture the skin of the target and administer an electric shock that makes him or her lose muscle control. It causes pain and muscle contractions, and is used as an alternative to more lethal weapons such as guns.

The first local police were trained to use Tasers earlier this year.

The release aimed to reassure the public that the system for regulating the use and whereabouts of police Tasers was similar to that for police guns and ammunition.

It said, "All Tasers and cartridges issued to police officers are inspected when taken out for duty and again inspected upon return. Further if a Taser is discharged, the officer must file a report detailing the incident which would have required the use of the Taser."

It said so far over 100 Tasers have been distributed "among the elite units" of the police, who had also been trained in their use. Training has begun for other units.

Any officer found in violation of these regulations, said the release, may be subject to serious disciplinary action.

The release also reminded people that possession of Tasers is prohibited under the Prevention of Crime (Offensive Weapons) Act and is punishable on summary conviction with a fine of $1,000 or imprisonment for six months, or on conviction on indictment, with a fine of $2,000 or imprisonment for two years.