PM laments poor work ethic in local govt

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley -

The day after Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein challenged various municipal corporations to get serious about work, the Prime Minister called on members of the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation (SJLRC) to change their attitudes towards work.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony for the chairman, vice-chairman and aldermen of the corporation at Angostura House, Laventille, on Tuesday, Rowley said it was unfortunate that local government bodies had a reputation for low productivity.

He also said despite efforts by management to crack down on the non-performance of some offices, political division made it difficult to improve productivity among some workers. He called on councillors to put their political differences aside and work to improve the quality of their municipality.

"One of the things local government is well known for is hiring people for jobs where they don't have to work. Some people genuinely believe that when they work in county, it's a payroll assignment where they only have to collect a salary and you, as the executive, you are helpless in some instances, because this has gone on for so long it has been an entitlement that is defended very strongly."

If executives tried to "rein in this horse of non-performance," he said, "those on the outside immediately attack it for political reasons – but not in a corporation like San Juan Laventille where you have communication from both sides of the political divide.

"If all of you. regardless of your political affiliation take an oath of office to ensure that a fair day's pay for a fair day's work would in fact be a fair thing to all persons, then you stand the best chance of succeeding in your corporation."

Dr Rowley also said local government legislation was aimed at treating with some of the more complicated issues facing municipal corporations and was confident it would empower various municipalities.

Re-elected chairman of the SJLRC Anthony Roberts also said he was aware of low productivity among regional corporations and called for a major attitude shift among employees if they were to make a difference in their communities.

He asked his line ministry to be cautious when sending the corporation staff, as some employees were not able to raiseproductivity levels owing to their age or level of experience.

"I am certain it is not only the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation. Sometimes the ministry will send people who are in retirement mode: some of them will come to the corporation with just a couple more years to go in the service, and they are not prepared to do anything at all. They just occupy a position.

"At the regional corporations, there are too many people who believe that they must be paid and must not do anything for the money that they receive. We know that at the corporation who feel that they can come to work for 7 am and be prepared to leave by 8 am ,and if we are committed to discharging our responsibilities, this attitude cannot work."

Roberts also reminded councillors and aldermen that local government elections were over and the time to deliver on promises made during their campaigns was now.

Alderman Richard Walcott was appointed vice chairman of the SJLRC.