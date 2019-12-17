Man shot dead in San Juan

Police are investigating the murder of a man in San Juan on Monday afternoon.

Investigators said they received reports of gunfire at La Venezuela, along the Santa Cruz Old Road, just after 4.30 pm.

Police went to the scene and found the body of a man with two gunshot wounds to the head lying in a bamboo patch near a river.

Residents told police that the man was not known in the area and investigators were trying to determine an identity for him up until press time.